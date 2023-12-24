Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, people evacuated

Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, people evacuated

Livemint

Madurai mall fire: People inside the shops and theatres were safely evacuated through emergency exits following the fire in Madurai's Tallakulam area

People inside the shops and theatres were safely evacuated through emergency exits

Madurai mall fire: A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam area late on Saturday night. As per ANI report, people inside the shops and theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.