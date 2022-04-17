OPEN APP
Home / News / Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar cinema hall
A fire broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station today. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire. No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

The theatre's balcony and a floor were affected due to the fire, reported news agency PTI.

 

The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the Fire Department.

It is the same theatre where on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'. 

 

