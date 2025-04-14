Fire in Park Hyatt Hotel where Sunrisers Hyderabad team was staying – video

A fire broke out on the first floor of Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on Monday. However, no casualties have been reported so far. Fire personnel were rushed to the spot immediately and managed to douse the fire, Telangana Today reported. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team was staying at the hotel at the time of the incident - and has been evacuated safely. A video showed thick smoke from the fire spreading to the surrounding areas, causing mild panic. Tourists and hotel staff rushed out in fear, seeking safety.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the accident occurred due to the burning of electrical wires on the first floor.



In a separate incident, a fire broke out early Monday near the Sanjay Lake forest area in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The blaze has since been brought under control. Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the forest as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, two other fire incidents were reported, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. According to an official, the first fire was reported around 6:24 PM in a park near a residential society in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara. Three fire tenders were dispatched immediately, and firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, preventing any damage to nearby properties, according to a PTI report.