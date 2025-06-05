Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station, no injuries reported | Video

A fire broke out at a shop inside Churchgate Railway Station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours.

The incident took place at around 5.25 PM.

No injuries or casualty were reported in the incident.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff also reached the site to facilitate the firefighting operation.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, an official said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

Churchgate is one of the busiest suburban stations of the Western Railway. Everyday thousands of commuters board local trains from this terminus.

Due to the fire, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy terminal station was smoke-clogged.

“One could barely see the indicators as the entire place was filled with smoke, which was also billowing out of the Churchgate station. Police urged commuters to stay away from the area,” said a commuter, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi news: Fire breaks out at pizza outlet in mall

A fire broke out inside the kitchen of a pizza outlet at V3S Mall in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service around 11:35 am after the fire was reported from the third floor of the mall, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

According to the fire department, the blaze originated from the kitchen area of Toniq Pizza. As thick smoke reached the upper levels of the mall, there was panic among the people, the official said.

The firefighters brought the situation under control shortly after the arrival of the first team and the flames were doused by 11:40 am, he said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any re-ignition, the official said.