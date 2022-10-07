Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Fire breaks out at Noida sector 3 building: Video

Fire breaks out at Noida sector 3 building: Video

A cloud of thick black smoke coming of the Noida building
1 min read . 05:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • A massive fire broke out at a building in Noida sector 3 on Friday

A fire broke out at a Noida building on Friday. The building where a fire erupted today is located in Sector 3.

The cause of the fire has not been known. A video of the fire showed a cloud of thick black smoke billowing out of the building.

No reports of casualties or injuries have been shared by the authorities.

Attempts are being made to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

