Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Video

A massive fire broke out at a PG Hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday, trapping several girls. At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Several videos showing smoke billowing off the PG Hostel have emerged on social media. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has said that some girls are trapped in the hostel.

“A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Some girls are trapped in the building," he said.