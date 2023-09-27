Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Video
Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, several girls feared trapped
A massive fire broke out at a PG Hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday, trapping several girls. At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited
