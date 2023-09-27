Hello User
Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Video
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Video

Chanchal

  • Fire breaks out at PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, several girls feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at a PG Hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area

A massive fire broke out at a PG Hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday, trapping several girls. At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Several videos showing smoke billowing off the PG Hostel have emerged on social media. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has said that some girls are trapped in the hostel.

“A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Some girls are trapped in the building," he said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 09:44 PM IST
