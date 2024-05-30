Fire breaks out at Wazirabad police training centre in Delhi's Sonia Vihar

A fire broke out on Thursday, May 30, inside the Wazirabad police training centre under Sonia Vihar police station in Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video from the incident site showed thick smoke billowing out of the police training centre, creating a dramatic and alarming scene.

No casualties or reports of injuries have been shared by the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details will be updated as they come

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!