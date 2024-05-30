Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Fire breaks out at Wazirabad police training centre in Delhi's Sonia Vihar
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out at Wazirabad police training centre in Delhi's Sonia Vihar

Livemint

  • A fire broke out inside the Wazirabad police training centre under Sonia Vihar police station; 10 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

Visuals of a fire that broke out inside the Wazirabad police training centre

A fire broke out on Thursday, May 30, inside the Wazirabad police training centre under Sonia Vihar police station in Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The video from the incident site showed thick smoke billowing out of the police training centre, creating a dramatic and alarming scene.

No casualties or reports of injuries have been shared by the police.

More details will be updated as they come

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.