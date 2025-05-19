Fire erupts at Maharashtra Assembly security scanner after short circuit

A fire broke out in the security scanning machine at one of the entry gates of the Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai on Monday.

The cause of the fire is reported to be a short circuit.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 pm.

The security staff doused the blaze within five minutes, even as two fire engines and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade were dispatched to the spot, said a civic official, according to a report by news agency PTI.

A minor fire broke out in a cabin on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, with preliminary findings suggesting a short circuit in a scanning machine as the possible cause, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar told reporters in Mumbai.

Narvekar said: “The scanning machine caught fire. Nothing is connected to the establishment. There is a short circuit in the scanning machine due to an issue. Everything is under control, and everyone is safe...”

The incident was accidental and not indicative of any broader safety concerns within the iconic building, he added.