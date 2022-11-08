Fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs, says Twitter employee

An engineer who previously worked for Twitter Inc. claims that the company let him go days after Elon Musk bought the company because he created a tool that would enable staff to save crucial documents in case of mass layoffs.
The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, complained to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday, claiming that sharing the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel constituted 'protected activity'.
"Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.
A request for comment on the complaint was not immediately answered by Twitter.
Cornet, who was based in San Francisco, claimed in the complaint that he was fired on 1 November—a few days before Musk, the richest man in the world, started firing roughly half of Twitter's 7,500 employees in an effort to cut costs.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California on Friday, Cornet and four other Twitter employees claimed that the social media company had broken federal and California laws requiring employers to give 60 days' notice before conducting mass layoffs.
Musk claimed in a series of tweets on Friday that Twitter offered its laid-off employees 90 days of severance pay, which could have satisfied Twitter's legal obligations to provide notice.
Cornet claimed in the complaint that he created a Google Chrome extension to enable staff members to download emails from their Twitter accounts late last month amid rumours of mass layoffs at Twitter.
According to him, doing so would guarantee that employees could save crucial documents like performance reviews, statements displaying their Twitter stock, and other human resource documents.
On the same day that he published the extension and shared a link to it on an internal Twitter messaging channel, according to Cornet, he was fired. Later that day, Twitter reportedly removed the link, as stated in the complaint.
If the NLRB files a complaint against Twitter and ultimately rules in Cornet's favour, it may order that the company post a notice informing workers of their rights under federal labour law and that Cornet be reinstated with back pay.
(With inputs from Reuters)
