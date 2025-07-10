Firing at Kapil Sharma's newly-opened Kap's cafe and restaurant in Canada | Video

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened Kaps Café in Surrey, Canada, was reportedly targeted in a firing incident by unidentified assailants.

Videos of the incident have also emerged on social media.

According to media reports, multiple rounds were fired at the café, with bullet marks also visible on nearby residential buildings.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and have recovered several bullet cartridges from the scene. Investigators are currently looking at all possible angles, and analysing if the firing was a gang-related, or a personal vendetta.