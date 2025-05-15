'Firmly with the nation': After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoU with Turkey's educational institutions

India-Pakistan conflict: Following Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s footsteps, Jamia Millia Islamia has also suspended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with all Turkey-affiliated institutions, effective immediately and until further notice.

"Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation," JMI posted on X while announcing the development.

What did JMI say? “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders," Jamia Millia Islamia declared.

JNU suspends MoU Jamia Millia's suspension of the MoU with Turkish academic institutions comes just a day after Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi announced the suspension of an academic MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing “national security” consideration.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice,” the university administration wrote on X.

Why JNU, JMI are suspending MoUs? JNU, JMI and other academic instituions' move comes amid growing backlash against Turkey for its backing of Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. Ankara and Azerbaijan criticised India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Launched on May 7, India's Operation Sindoor carried out “precise" strikes on nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to end Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed leadership. Touted as India's ‘most significant’ military action in five decades, Operation Sindoor was India's retaliatory attack for the Pahalgam horror that killed 26 people, majorly tourists.

Backlash against Turkey Turkey's move to back Pakistan against India drew widespread condemnation in India with traders calling for a boycott of products from the West Asian country and travel companies cancelling their bookings to one of the most revered travel destination.

Days after traders in Maharashtra's Pune called for a “boycott” of Turkish apples, several vendors in Uttar Pradesh also emulated the move and vowed to cut all business ties with Turkey to protest its support for Pakistan.