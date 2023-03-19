First Citizens considering takeover of Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens considering takeover of Silicon Valley Bank1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:16 PM IST
First Citizens BancShares Inc. is considering a takeover of the Silicon Valley Bank
First Citizens BancShares Inc. is evaluating an offer for Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based lender is among the handful of potential buyers in the data room for the auction process for the failed bank, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.
