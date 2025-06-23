First electric plane carries passengers, flies 130 km for just ₹700

In a breakthrough for sustainable aviation, Beta Technologies’ Alia CX300 has become the first all-electric aircraft to successfully fly passengers, covering a 130-kilometre route in the US for the cost of just ₹694 ($8), Fox News reported

The 30-minute flight—from East Hampton to New York’s JFK Airport—carried four passengers and marks a historic first for both the New York Port Authority and the broader electric aviation sector. In stark contrast, a similar trip via helicopter would typically cost over ₹13,000 ($160) in fuel alone.

“Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8,” said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies. “Of course, you have to pay for the pilot and the airplane, but fundamentally, it’s way less expensive.”

Quiet, clean, and cost-efficient Beyond cost, the electric aircraft offered another perk: near-silent flight. With no roaring engines or fuel combustion, passengers were able to hold conversations with ease—a potential game-changer for short-haul business or commuter air travel.

Beta Technologies, based in Vermont, has been developing electric aviation tech since 2017. It recently raised $318 million in funding to accelerate the production, certification, and commercial rollout of its fleet. The CX300, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, is expected to receive FAA certification by the end of the year.

The aircraft can fly up to 250 nautical miles (about 463 km) on a single charge, positioning it as a strong contender for short intra-city and inter-city routes.

Is the Electric air taxi era finally taking off? While the CX300 leads in the conventional aircraft category, Beta is also developing the Alia 250 eVTOL, a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed for urban mobility.

Beta’s success comes amid growing competition in the electric aviation space. Archer Aviation, for instance, was recently announced as the official air taxi partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with plans to launch network operations by 2026, pending FAA certification.

