First ever ED raid in Andaman: Searches on at nine places in Port Blair related to alleged cooperative bank fraud

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted its first ever search operation in the Andaman Nicobar Islands on July 31, in relation to an alleged fraud case in the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank (ANSC Bank).

Searches are being conducted at nine places in and around Port Blair and two places in Kolkata, as per the department's statement. Searches were done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources told PTI.

‘Found incriminating evidence found, large scale irregularities…’ According to the report, during the course of searches at Port Blair, their teams found and recovered various incriminating documents that point towards large scale irregularities in the grant of loans and overdraft facilities by ANSC Bank.

“Evidence collected so far indicates that loan facilities were extended to various shell companies or firms by ignoring the laid down procedures and guidelines of the bank,” the report added.

‘Loan facilities worth ₹ 200 crore taken fraudulently’ Further, the financial investgative agency said that its searches also revealed that a group of around 15 entities and companies were created by suspects for the benefit of Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Ex-Minister of Parliament for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Vice-Chairman of the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank.

Sharma, a 57-year-old Congress leader, is a former MP of the Union Territory from 2019 to 2024.

It added that loan facilities amounting to more than ₹200 crore were fraudulently taken by these entities from ANSCB.

“It has also been revealed that a substantial portion of these loans were withdrawn in cash and have been paid to the beneficiaries including the ex-MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma,” the statement added.

The directorate's investigation followed an FIR in the case registered by the Andaman and Nicobar Police's Crime & Economic Offences against various private persons and officials of the bank.