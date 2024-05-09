Haj pilgrims from India, numbering 285, departed for Madinah at 2:20 am from Delhi's IGI airport on Thursday, May 9, in this year's first Haj flight. As many as 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will visit Saudi Arabia under the Haj quota this year.

"Today, the first flight of Haj 2024 will depart for Madinah at 2:20 am in the morning (May 9) with 285 people onboard. I congratulate all of them," Delhi State Haj committee chairperson Kausar Jahan told news agency ANI.

Kausar Jahan further noted that as many as 16,500 pilgrims will leave for Haj pilgrimage this year from the Delhi embarkation point.

Secretary of Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, Muktesh K Pardeshi on May 7, assessed preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Madinah.

Pardeshi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat, and discussed logistical arrangements for the pilgrims.

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "Shri Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a fruitful meeting with Vice Haj Minister, HE Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Jeddah today. They reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Haj with a focus on providing the best services to the Indian pilgrims."

Muktesh K Pardeshi was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 4-7, the MEA said in a press release. The visit was also aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

As many as 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will visit Saudi Arabia under the Haj quota this year.

