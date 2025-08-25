First look of Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Galli unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi- Video

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Galli's iconic Mumbaicha Raja's first look was unveiled on Monday ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will kick off in Maharashtra from August 27.

Unlike Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja' who is seated majestically on his throne, Mumbaicha Raja's idol stands tall – exuding grace and divinity.

This year, Mumbaicha Raja's decoration is based on the iconic Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu, as per reports.

In 2024, the mandal's theme was replica of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.s

Mumbaicha Raja Located in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug — the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal – famously known as Mumbai Cha Raja, was established in 1928.

As per reports, it is one of the oldest and most iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Mumbaicha Raja is even older than ‘Maximum City’s' famous Lalbaug Cha Raja, which was established in 1934.

Mumbaicha Raja is not just the oldest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai. The 22-foot idol that holds a special place in the hearts of devotees is crafted entirely by hand—without the use of moulds—a tradition which has been upheld for 45 years.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi? This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 27 and will continue until September 2. The 10-day period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

As Maharashtra gears up for the grand festival, police officials said that at least 15,000 police constables, 2,600 sub-inspectors and inspectors, 51 assistant commissioners of police and 36 deputy commissioners of police will be deployed across Mumbai during Ganpati Utsav.

Ganeshostav now a ‘state festival’? On Sunday, August 24, the Maharashtra government accorded a 'state festival' status to ‘Ganeshotsav’.