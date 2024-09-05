First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Video

  • The much-anticipated first look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja has finally been unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

5 Sep 2024
The much-anticipated first look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja has finally been unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7. Seated majestically on the throne at Lalbaugcha, Lord Ganesha graces the pandal with his divine presence, exuding an aura of grace.

About Lalbaugcha Raja: The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. The Lalbaugcha Raja is renowned as the prominent Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated at Putlabai Chawl. This worship place was established in 1934.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, lasting for 10 days. It is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha descends to Earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 7 and continue until 17th. The 10-day period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. During the festivities, people welcome Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare delicious treats, and visit pandals throughout the celebration.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi concludes with a grand visarjan of the idol of Lord Ganesha. During the visarjan, Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies amidst chants and music.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to exempt toll for all Ganesha devotees who are travelling to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The toll exception will come into force from September 5 to September 19. A government resolution regarding this was issued on Wednesday, September 4.

The toll exemption for all Lord Ganesha devotees will apply at toll booths on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, and other roads under the Public Works Department.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 08:45 PM IST
