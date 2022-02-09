First nasal spray for covid-19 treatment in India: 10 things to know

First nasal spray for covid-19 treatment in India: For the treatment of adult patients suffering from Covid-19, pharma company Glenmark has launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray ( FabiSpray ) in India. The nasal spray was launched by the pharma company in partnership with SaNOtize. "Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray," the company said in a statement.

Here are then things to know about the First nasal spray for covid-19 treatment in India

1) Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) will be useful in the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

2) FabiSpray, Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), according to Glenmark, is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways.

3) It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over the nasal mucosa

4) It acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs, the company explained.

5) FabiSpray has been developed for the treatment of adult patients of Covid-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

6) Terming the spray an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said "we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option."

7) The Phase 3 trials of the spray in India demonstrated a reduction of viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours.

8) Glenmark received manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India, for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of the accelerated approval process.

9)"In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India's fight against COVID-19," said Dr Monika Tandon, Senior VP and Head of Clinical Development in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10) "As per studies conducted in the Utah State University USA, NONS is proven to kill 99.9 per cent of SARS-Cov-2 virus including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variant within 2 minutes." she said.

