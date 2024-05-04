'First of all...': Jaishankar corrects Joe Biden after he calls India 'xenophobic'
Joe Biden hailed the American acceptance of immigrants, saying it was the reason for its economic growth while taking examples of the ‘xenophobic’ countries that are ‘stalling so badly economically’
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar has referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct United States President Joe Biden over his “xenophobia" remark on India. Responding to Joe Biden and rejecting his remarks on the country, Jaishankar has said that Indian society has been “very open in the history of the world".