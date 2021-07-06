Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >First shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from Kashmir exported to Dubai

First shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from Kashmir exported to Dubai

Premium
The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir produces more than 95% of the total country’s production of commercial varieties of cherries. It produces four varieties of cherry — Double, Makhmali, Mishri and Italy.
2 min read . 04:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Prior to this shipment, a sample consignment was sent in the middle of June from Srinagar to Dubai through the air which was transhipped from Mumbai.
  • Following an encouraging response from the consumers in Dubai, the first commercial shipment of the Mishri variety of cherries was exported to Dubai.

In a step towards boosting horticultural exports, the first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from the Kashmir valley has been exported to Dubai from Srinagar.

In a step towards boosting horticultural exports, the first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from the Kashmir valley has been exported to Dubai from Srinagar.

Prior to this shipment, a sample consignment was sent in the middle of June from Srinagar to Dubai through the air which was transhipped from Mumbai. Following an encouraging response from the consumers in Dubai, the first commercial shipment of the Mishri variety of cherries was exported to Dubai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prior to this shipment, a sample consignment was sent in the middle of June from Srinagar to Dubai through the air which was transhipped from Mumbai. Following an encouraging response from the consumers in Dubai, the first commercial shipment of the Mishri variety of cherries was exported to Dubai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mishri variety of cherries not only taste delicious but also contain vitamins, minerals and plant compounds with health benefits.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir produces more than 95% of the total country’s production of commercial varieties of cherries. It produces four varieties of cherry — Double, Makhmali, Mishri and Italy.

Prior to the shipment, the cherries were harvested, cleaned and packed by APEDA registered exporter while the technical inputs were provided by the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir.

APEDA-National Referral Laboratory at National Research Centre for Grapes, Pune provided support for ensuring food safety and quality in the shipment, which would help create a brand for cherries especially in the Middle East countries.

“The commencement of commercial shipment of cherries would provide huge opportunities for exports of several temperate fruits like plums, pears, apricot and apples from Kashmir to especially to Middle East countries in the forthcoming seasons," commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

APEDA has been holding interactions with farmers, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), government officials and other stakeholders for boosting the exports potential of agricultural produce from Kashmir such as apples, almonds, walnuts, saffron, rice, fresh fruits and vegetables and certified organic products.

`

Several rounds of virtual awareness creation programmes involving the local producers, suppliers, FPOs and exporters from Kashmir are being conducted for ensuring the export of temperate fruits from the region.

For ensuring exports of quality agricultural produce which adhere to global standards, APEDA has also initiated an awareness programme on National Programme on Organic Production for the officials of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of such a programme was to acquaint officials with the third-party certification system for organic products as well as international trade of organic products.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!