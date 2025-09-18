Subscribe

First strike of Op Sindoor conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan made the comments during his address in Ranchi

Updated18 Sep 2025, 06:40 PM IST
First strike of Operation Sindoor was conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said in Ranchi on Thursday.

On May 7, India conducted a joint military strike – Operation Sindoor – targeting 9 terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – in retaliation to Pakistan's lethal terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22.

CDS Chauhan's comments come nearly five months after the coveted operation. He made the comments during an address in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Thursday, September 18.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

 
 
