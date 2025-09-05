Subscribe

First Tesla delivered in Mumbai: Pratap Sarnaik receives Model Y from Experience Center | Watch video

First Tesla delivered in Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik received the first Tesla Model Y on September 5 from Mumbai's 'Tesla Experience Center', which opened on July 15 in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Fareha Naaz
Published5 Sep 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Delivery of the first Tesla car from Mumbai's 'Tesla Experience Center' was made on Friday, September 5. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik received the first delivery of Model Y from the showroom located Bandra Kurla Complex.

India's first ‘Tesla Experience Center’ in Mumbai was inaugurated on July 15 this year.

Watch video:

The US electric car manufacturer expanded its presence in India with the launch of a second experience centre in Delhi on August 11. The experience centre in the national capital is located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla’s electric vehicles introduced in India.

Yesterday, in a post on X, Tesla India announced that deliveries of Model Y will begin soon in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune. “Deliveries for Model Y starting soon,” the post reads.

Tesla marked its entry in the Indian automobile market on July 15 with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, which was priced around 60 lakhs.

Notably, Tesla's Model Y is the only model available in the Indian market. Offering two variants, Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, the former is priced at 60 lakhs while the latter costs 68 lakhs. Among the two variants, the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive has a more substantial range of 622 kilometres and boasts an ability to reach 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.6 seconds.

An addition of 6 lakhs on top of the base prices offers customers the access to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

Model Y is available in six colours, of which Stealth Grey is the only colour being offered at no extra charge. Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue colours come at an extra cost. Additionally, colour options for the interior design include white and black themes.

Furthermore, the supercharging capabilities provide up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe. Other features include eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera to support its driver-assistance system.

 
 
