OPEN APP
Home / News / First they purchased a house, then they bought up the entire town

Saji Daniel and his fiancée, Shannon McGauley, were holed up in their Cleveland-area home amid the pandemic in October 2020 when they got an unexpected call from their neighbor, Lou Keppler.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout