10 Sep 2022
Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley never expected to land in the small Pennsylvania town of Foxburg—never mind own it
Saji Daniel and his fiancée, Shannon McGauley, were holed up in their Cleveland-area home amid the pandemic in October 2020 when they got an unexpected call from their neighbor, Lou Keppler.