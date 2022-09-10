First they purchased a house, then they bought up the entire town
Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley never expected to land in the small Pennsylvania town of Foxburg—never mind own it
Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley never expected to land in the small Pennsylvania town of Foxburg—never mind own it
Saji Daniel and his fiancée, Shannon McGauley, were holed up in their Cleveland-area home amid the pandemic in October 2020 when they got an unexpected call from their neighbor, Lou Keppler.
Saji Daniel and his fiancée, Shannon McGauley, were holed up in their Cleveland-area home amid the pandemic in October 2020 when they got an unexpected call from their neighbor, Lou Keppler.
Dr. Keppler was inviting them to visit Foxburg, a small town in Pennsylvania’s picturesque Allegheny River Valley owned by a longtime friend of his. To the couple, it sounded like a nice day of leaf-peeping and an escape from the city. But Dr. Keppler had a secret hope: That Mr. Daniel and Ms. McGauley might buy the town.
Dr. Keppler was inviting them to visit Foxburg, a small town in Pennsylvania’s picturesque Allegheny River Valley owned by a longtime friend of his. To the couple, it sounded like a nice day of leaf-peeping and an escape from the city. But Dr. Keppler had a secret hope: That Mr. Daniel and Ms. McGauley might buy the town.
For decades, the revitalization of Foxburg—with a population of roughly 180 people—had been the pet project of Dr. Keppler’s friend, retired spinal surgeon Art Steffee. Dr. Steffee owned a sprawling residential compound in the area and had invested millions of dollars into developing Foxburg. Now, Dr. Steffee was 86 and looking to pass the baton.
A few days later, after a brief trip to Foxburg, Mr. Daniel agreed to buy Dr. Steffee’s home, known as the RiverStone Estate, which had been asking $15 million. Then, over the next few months, he and Ms. McGauley agreed to acquire all of Dr. Steffee’s holdings in downtown Foxburg: multiple local businesses and around 50 residential lots, all of which had quietly been on the market for a total of more than $3 million.
Before they knew it, they owned most of the town. Since then, he and Ms. McGauley have invested over $500,000 in renovating downtown Foxburg, and plan on investing over $3 million in the next few years.
The couple’s friends and family thought they had lost their minds. “Our lawyers and financial advisers, too," Mr. Daniel said with a laugh.
With their purchase, Mr. Daniel and Ms. McGauley entered the ranks of a small number of people across the U.S. who have purchased a town or village. A rare subset of the real-estate market, town sales crop up across the country from time to time. Recently, “Shark Tank" star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban bought a small town in Texas as a favor to a friend. (He has said he has no plans for it yet.) Water Valley, a 7-acre town in central Tennessee, also made headlines last year when a group of YouTubers tried to pool their money to buy it. Such situations have garnered comparisons to the television show “Schitt’s Creek," which depicts a once-wealthy family that tries to sell a bare-bones town before eventually learning to love it instead.
Foxburg’s transformation started in the late 1990s, when Dr. Steffee retired from his Cleveland medical practice. Dr. Steffee, who grew up in Oil City in the Allegheny River Valley, had invented a pedicle screw fixation system that ushered in a new era of surgical treatment for spinal injuries. He sold his company for $325 million in 2008, although a significant chunk of that money went to settle lawsuits over the use of the screw before FDA approval was formally granted, he said.
He envisioned spending his retirement in the region where he grew up, he said, recalling that he and his brother spent summers on the river “living like Tom Sawyer." In the late 1990s he paid about $5 million for RiverStone, an 1800s-era estate in Foxburg.
The roughly 1,200-acre property, located about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, was a secluded refuge for Dr. Steffee and his late wife, Patricia Steffee, with its circa 1820s main house, carriage house and 50 miles of trails. There was just one problem: Foxburg, once a thriving railroad town, had seen a decline in its economic fortunes. Aside from one “greasy spoon," there was almost nothing on the unpaved main street.
“I wasn’t very proud of Foxburg. Downtown was a mud hole, I kid you not," said Dr. Steffee. “So I said, ‘Let’s rebuild the place.’"
Dr. Steffee and his wife spent decades on the project, ultimately spending about $6 million rebuilding the downtown, he said. Purchasing dilapidated buildings, he built a small hotel, a riverside restaurant and a pizza shop, turned the greasy spoon into a winery and started a tour business. He launched a gallery run by a cooperative of local artists and jewelry makers, and renovated an old concert hall, buying a 1920s organ that operates a variety of percussion instruments to entertain visitors. A geology enthusiast, he installed Foxburg’s “Amazing Weather Rock" on the main street; the enormous boulder is jokingly said to forecast the weather.
When it came to Foxburg, Dr. Steffee’s imagination was his only limitation, Dr. Keppler said. “If he imagined it, it would get done."
Never a fan of design by committee, Dr. Steffee said he did “pretty much whatever I wanted to" in Foxburg. “I never had anybody put up any resistance."
Meanwhile, Dr. Steffee said he spent several million dollars restoring RiverStone. The estate was once owned by the Fox family, who the town is named for. After buying RiverStone, the Steffees spent four years renovating the mansion with period details while living in a double-wide trailer on the property. Each room is clad in a different wood; tiger maple in the hallway, rosewood in the library, chestnut in the music room, cherry in the dining room. Light streams through a Tiffany skylight above the entryway.
About 70 people worked on the project, including some from the local Amish population.
Dr. Steffee also used RiverStone to store his collections of antique horse carriages, large stones that he hauled up the hill from the river, and an old steam engine that he fixed up. He made his own maple syrup from trees on the estate, he said.
Then, about a decade ago, Dr. Steffee began seeking a buyer for RiverStone and his other Foxburg properties. It had all gotten to be too much, he said: He was getting older and maintaining the properties had become exhausting and expensive, costing millions of dollars each year.
When his wife died suddenly in 2018, Dr. Steffee said, RiverStone felt even larger. Accidents started to happen. He got trapped inside a large piece of equipment for baling hay and, while building a pond, he accidentally rolled an excavator down the hill, Dr. Keppler said.
“I ran out of funds. I ran out of time," Dr. Steffee said. “I blew a whole fortune on this place."
He listed RiverStone for $24 million in 2010, then lowered the price to $15 million by 2019.
But Dr. Steffee’s desire to sell what effectively amounted to the majority of the town made locals anxious. Dr. Steffee had long been the town’s eccentric benefactor. How, they asked, would they ever find someone crazy enough to fill his shoes? They worried that Foxburg could become a cautionary tale about what happens when one individual is responsible for bankrolling an entire community, locals said.
“We were in sort of limbo for a while," said Donna Edmonds, an artist who helps run the local gallery cooperative. “We didn’t know where we were headed."
For years, Dr. Steffee struggled to find any buyer willing to take on Foxburg—or even buy RiverStone. His estate was significantly larger and more luxurious that anything else in the area, which he said is considered economically depressed. As of the 2020 census, the median income for a family in Foxburg was $31,719, with 20.8% of the population living below the poverty line. The median price of a home in Clarion County, where Foxburg is located, is about $123,343, according to Zillow.
In 2020, Mr. Daniel came to the rescue. Born in southern India, Mr. Daniel had founded a company that made personal protective equipment for the medical industry, and which was acquired by Cardinal Health in 2015. His fiancée, Ms. McGauley, works in sports management and is the business partner of NBA All-Star Kevin Love. (The pair met when Mr. Daniel found Ms. McGauley sitting in his seat at a Cavaliers game.)
Mr. Daniel had been looking for a small farm outside Cleveland where he and Ms. McGauley could spend weekends, but he had never heard of Foxburg and certainly never anticipated taking on a project of such magnitude, he said. But he said he quickly fell in love with Dr. Steffee and his passion for the small town. Both medical entrepreneurs who had sold their companies, the two men had similar trajectories. Dr. Steffee felt like a kindred spirit.
After visiting Foxburg, he and Ms. McGauley “talked about it the whole way home, thinking there’s a reason we were brought here," said Mr. Daniel. “We slept on it and the next morning we called Art."
Over the past two years, Mr. Daniel has purchased RiverStone and paid several million dollars for the roughly 50 other properties Dr. Steffee owned in town. He declined to say exactly how much he paid, citing a nondisclosure agreement. Dr. Keppler and his wife, Cindy Keppler, who visited Dr. Steffee often over the past two decades from their home in Cleveland, became minority investors, too.
Mr. Daniel, who has two adult daughters, had no illusions that the town would be a cash cow. In fact, it is costing him money. “This is a legacy property we can leave for the kids," he said. “They’ll have it forever and ever. They can say, ‘My dad developed this town.’"
Once news of Mr. Daniel’s purchase leaked out, Foxburg’s rumor mill went into overdrive. Locals had already gossiped that Oprah Winfrey was buying the place, while others pointed to country music star Jason Aldean and onetime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Others thought a casino would be built, or even a dog-racing track, Mr. Daniel said.
“Did you ever hear of the Amish telegraph?" Dr. Steffee joked about local gossip. “The Amish telegraph is faster than your iPhone."
In some cases, the locals have been downright suspicious.
“There’s different factions, like everywhere else," said local tour guide Kurt Crosbie. “There’s still the old guard who don’t want to see change."
Mr. Daniel said his goal is to create jobs and get the community thriving again. He has hired a consulting company to devise the best strategy for adding to the town. He and Ms. McGauley are toying with numerous ideas, including launching festivals and fairs and opening a community center, ice-cream store and bakery. Along with the Kepplers, they have already started renovating the local hotel, which they said had fallen into disrepair.
Still, Mr. Daniel said he wants to keep the town “quaint."
“It’s not going to be commercialized where we have strip malls or any of that," he said.
Since news of the purchase became public in 2020, Mr. Daniel said he has been busy keeping up with requests from locals: The concert hall operators are seeking better internet access, for example, and the gallery needs some renovation work.
The biggest challenge so far has been finding workers to staff the local businesses, Mr. Daniel said. Sometimes, when there are staff shortages, he and Ms. McGauley are called upon to help bottle wine at the winery or even to make beds at the hotel; he said he recently learned the meaning of the term “hospital corners."
Mr. Daniel said he and Ms. McGauley, who previously split their time between Cleveland and Miami, ultimately plan to live primarily in Foxburg. City people all their lives, they have acquired goats, donkeys and horses and are adjusting to country life: They were dumbfounded when both of their female donkeys gave birth last year, despite the lack of a male donkey on the property. (It turned out the animals had been pregnant when they purchased them.)
Dr. Steffee stops by RiverStone occasionally to collect his prized stones, which he is moving to his new home—a hilltop property about a mile away, overlooking the river. As for the town, Dr. Steffee said he has a request: a doughnut shop.
“I would be their number one customer," he said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)