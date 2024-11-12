First-ever all-women CISF reserve battalion of 1,000 personnel sanctioned by Centre

  • This week, the Union Home Ministry issued a sanction order approving this exclusive women’s reserve unit, which will comprise 1,025 personnel led by a senior commandant-rank officer.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 07:58 PM IST
This new unit will be formed within the CISF’s existing manpower of roughly 200,000 personnel.

In a significant move, the Union government on Tuesday, November 12, sanctioned the first-ever all-women reserve battalion for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The battalion will consist of over 1,000 personnel and support the force's expanding duties at airports and other critical facilities. 

According to officials, this new unit will be formed within the CISF's existing manpower of roughly 200,000 personnel. The CISF had previously requested the establishment of an all-women battalion, which has now been granted, as confirmed by a home ministry official.

In a statement, the CISF said, “Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force. The CISF Headquarters has started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of locations for the HQs of the new Battalion. The training is being specially designed to create an elite Battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as commanders in VIP security and also security of airports, and Delhi Metro Rail duties.”

This week, the Union Home Ministry issued a sanction order approving this exclusive women’s reserve unit, which will comprise 1,025 personnel led by a senior commandant-rank officer.

Currently, the CISF maintains 12 reserve battalions, which are typically kept in reserve and deployed as reinforcements when new tasks arise.

Such tasks include temporary responsibilities such as election security, assignments like the recent addition of Parliament House security.

The CISF has a significant presence of women across high-profile sites, including the 68 civil airports under its guard, the Delhi Metro, and monuments like the Taj Mahal and Red Fort.

Beyond these installations, the CISF, founded in 1969, provides anti-terror security to critical nuclear and aerospace facilities, along with private sector establishments such as Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune and the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 07:58 PM IST
