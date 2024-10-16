First-ever Kho Kho World Cup to start from January 13 next year in New Delhi: Check details

New Delhi to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January next year

PTI
Published16 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Exhibition match between Maharashtra and Rest of India at the official announcement of Kho Kho World Cup India 2025.
Exhibition match between Maharashtra and Rest of India at the official announcement of Kho Kho World Cup India 2025.(PTI)

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will be held at the IGI Stadium here from January 13 to 19 next year, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The event promises to showcase India's indigenous sport on the global stage.

During the announcement ceremony, an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India was played, in which the former emerged 26-24 winners.

The World Cup's official logo and tagline #TheWorldGoesKho was also unveiled during the function.

 

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates October 16, 2024: First-ever Kho Kho World Cup to start from January 13 next year in New Delhi: Check details

The tournament will feature an impressive line-up of 24 nations, with both men's and women's teams competing for supremacy.

The meet includes 16 teams in each division, setting the stage for an intense battle.

"Kho Kho is a sport of our country's mud. So, we are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation which has worked hard to ensure that Kho Kho becomes an international sport," Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal said.

Also Read | ’Jo khiladi medal jeete hain...’: UP CM’s announcement for medal winners

"We first brought the sport to its fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, it is time to take things to the next step with the first Kho Kho World Cup," he added.

Also present on the occasion was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

"Kho Kho has been a part of our country's history from the time of the Mahabharata. The government of India has been promoting many indigenous games, and hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 is a step in that direction," she said.

"A big congratulations to the KKFI for their endeavours in different fields, especially sports science, as this takes the game to another level."

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsFirst-ever Kho Kho World Cup to start from January 13 next year in New Delhi: Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.