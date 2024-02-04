Fiscal consolidation takes centre stage in interim budget

In terms of deficit financing, the government has tapped into the idle funds within the GST compensation fund. This move has led to a reduction in gross market borrowing for FY 2025, dropping from ₹ 15.4 lakh crore in FY 2024 to ₹ 14.1 lakh crore. This development bodes well for the bond markets in the short term, which are already experiencing heightened demand following the inclusion in the JP Morgan EM bond index. However, the medium-term trajectory of bond yields will be shaped by evolving expectations on growth and inflation. As the economy continues to thrive, bond markets appear to be in a neutral zone, with yields anticipated to remain volatile within a range rather than trending in a specific direction.