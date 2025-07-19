Fish Venkat, ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Telugu actor, dies at 53 from kidney failure

Telugu actor Fish Venkat passed away on Friday, July 18, at the age of 53 after battling kidney-related ailments, Telangana Today reported. He breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad and died due to kidney failure.

He was known for playing comedy and villainous roles in several Tollywood films, including Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, DJ Tillu, Bunny, Dhee and Mirapakay.