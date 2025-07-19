Subscribe

Fish Venkat, ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Telugu actor, dies at 53 from kidney failure

Actor Fish Venkat, well-known for playing comedic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema, passed away at 53 after battling kidney disease.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Jul 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Fish Venkat, well-known for playing comedic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema, passed away at 53.
Fish Venkat, well-known for playing comedic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema, passed away at 53.(X @Varun Tarak)

Telugu actor Fish Venkat passed away on Friday, July 18, at the age of 53 after battling kidney-related ailments, Telangana Today reported. He breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad and died due to kidney failure.

He was known for playing comedy and villainous roles in several Tollywood films, including Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, DJ Tillu, Bunny, Dhee and Mirapakay.

Fish Venkat, whose real name is Venkat Raj, earned the name ‘fish’ due to his Telangana dialect. His most recent acting foray was with Aha thriller film “Coffee with a Killer.” 

 
