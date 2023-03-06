Fistfight erupts in Georgia Parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:56 PM IST
The governing Georgian Dream bloc last month announced that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.
Lawmakers in Georgia engaged in fistfights on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a controversial law that would regulate ‘foreign agents’ which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia.
