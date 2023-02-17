Fitch affirms Greenko Energy’s IDR and note ratings at ‘BB’; maintains negative outlook
- Greenko’s ‘BB’ rating is underpinned by the relatively high revenue visibility from the group’s diversified portfolio of 138 renewable-power assets, which have 5.3GW of capacity in operation
Global ratings agency Fitch has affirmed Greenko Energy Holdings’ (Greenko) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘BB’. The outlook remains negative. The agency has also affirmed the ‘BB’ ratings on the senior notes issued by Greenko Solar (Mauritius) Limited (GSM), Greenko Investment Company (GIL), Greenko Dutch B.V (GBV), Greenko Power II Limited (GPL) and Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) Ltd (GWPML).
