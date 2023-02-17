Home / News / Fitch affirms Greenko Energy’s IDR and note ratings at ‘BB’; maintains negative outlook
Back

Global ratings agency Fitch has affirmed Greenko Energy Holdings’ (Greenko) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘BB’. The outlook remains negative. The agency has also affirmed the ‘BB’ ratings on the senior notes issued by Greenko Solar (Mauritius) Limited (GSM), Greenko Investment Company (GIL), Greenko Dutch B.V (GBV), Greenko Power II Limited (GPL) and Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) Ltd (GWPML).

GSM, GIL, GBV, GPL and GWPML are subsidiaries of Greenko, which guarantees all these notes.

Greenko’s ‘BB’ rating is underpinned by the relatively high revenue visibility from the group’s diversified portfolio of 138 renewable-power assets, which have 5.3GW of capacity in operation.

The rating is also supported by Greenko’s commitment to deleveraging, strong access to funding as well as liquidity support and sizeable equity injection by its strong shareholders, which include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and ORIX Corporation (A-/Stable).

The negative outlook reflects Greenko’s low headroom within its EBITDA/net interest cover against the 1.8x sensitivity over the next two-to-three years.

“Greenko’s receivable days have decreased over the last six months to January 2023 under late payment surcharge (LPS) rules, but risks remain on the continuity of the improvement over the next 12 months," Fitch said.

“We also expect Greenko’s debt to rise on construction of 6.8GW of four pumped storage projects (PSP) and acquisition of a further 66% stake in the Teesta hydro project, of which it currently owns 34%, putting pressure on its credit metrics," it added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x