Fitch rates REC Ltd’s proposed USD notes BBB-minus
- Fitch said the proposed notes are rated in line with REC’s long-term issuer default rating on the basis that they will be issued under REC’s programme
Fitch Ratings has assigned REC Ltd’s proposed senior unsecured notes a rating of ‘BBB-’. REC (earlier known as Rural Electrification Corporation) is a Navratna company under the administrative control of Ministry of Power.
