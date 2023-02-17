Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Fitch rates REC Ltd’s proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd’s proposed USD notes BBB-minus

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Saurav Anand
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo/File Photo

  • Fitch said the proposed notes are rated in line with REC’s long-term issuer default rating on the basis that they will be issued under REC’s programme

Fitch Ratings has assigned REC Ltd’s proposed senior unsecured notes a rating of ‘BBB-’. REC (earlier known as Rural Electrification Corporation) is a Navratna company under the administrative control of Ministry of Power.

The net proceeds will be used for financing, in whole or in part, eligible green projects, in accordance with the company’s green finance framework and the approvals granted by the Reserve of Bank India from time to time and in accordance with ECB guidelines.

Fitch said the proposed notes are rated in line with REC’s long-term issuer default rating on the basis that they will be issued under REC’s programme.

They will constitute its direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and rank pari passu (on equal footing) with all its other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Changes to the company’s issuer default rating will result in a similar change to the proposed notes, said Fitch.

REC provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

Its business activities involve financing projects in complete power sector value chain: generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy.

