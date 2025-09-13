The week in charts: Fitch's growth bets, unrest in Nepal, iPhone Air unveiled

Size-zero iPhone

₹1.2 lakh: The price of Apple’s new iPhone Air in India. It marks the first new iPhone design from the company in five years, following earlier experiments such as iPhone Mini and iPhone Plus. The latest edition has an ultra-thin 5.6-mm body and the A19 Pro processor. Launched alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, the phone mirrors Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge in looks and price. Slim phones are rare owing to engineering and battery constraints, but Apple’s move could prompt a shift to thinner form factors.