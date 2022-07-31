Five including 3 Jharkhand MLAs who were caught with cash arrested

Five including 3 Jharkhand MLAs who were caught with cash arrested3 min read . 03:36 PM IST
Five people including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal have been arrested, Howrah Rural SP Swati Bhangalia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. All five people, including the Jharkhand Congress MLAs will be presented in the court today. An official has told PTI that the probe will be handed over to the CID.
Earlier in the day, Congress had suspended the three Jharkhand MLAs and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state. Congress, however, also asserted that its coalition government with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is "completely secure and stable'' and would complete its term.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.
Bengal Police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted an SUV in which three Congress MLAs – identified as Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were travelling on national highway 16 at Ranihati in West Bengal's Howrah. hey were allegedly carrying a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.
Congress' Avinash Pande said the three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the legislative party in Jharkhand and also in "misleading" other MLAs. "The party leadership is aware of who all are part of the conspiracy and will take action at an appropriate time," he said.
"We have information on everyone. In the coming days, be it any public representative, party's office bearer, or any worker, whoever is found connected or involved in this, the party will take strict action against them," Avinash Pande said.
OPERATION KAMALA IN JHARKHAND?
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bermo constituency in Jharkhand Kumar Jaimangal Singh has penned a letter of complaint against the three MLAs who were held with a huge amount of cash.
In his letter, Kumar Jaimangal Singh has alleged that the three MLAs had called him to Kolkata to take him to Guwahati and meet with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“Shri Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachchap want me to come to Kolkata and then take me to Guwahati where according to him he will make me meet Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma who will give me assurance of a definitive ministerial berth apart from the money," Kumar Jaimangal Singh alleged in the letter.
He added, “Irfan Ansari told me that he has already been promised health ministry in the new government. He assured me that Sri Sarma is doing it with the blessings of top shots of the BJP political party sitting in Delhi."
CONGRESS BLAMES BJP
Avinash Pande said that the saffron party was making efforts to destabilize the government in Jharkhand. "Efforts being made from the last two years to destabilise the government in Jharkhand and from time to time legislators are contacted, threatened and enticed," he alleged.
An FIR was also registered in the connection some days ago against BJP leaders, Pande said.
