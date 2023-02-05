Five injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta
Five people were injured in a TTP-orchestrated explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta city, a few days after a suicide bombing rocked Peshawar
At least five people, mostly policemen, were injured in an explosion in Quetta on Sunday in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, in yet another instance of systematic attacks targeting security officials in the country orchestrated by the outlawed Pakistani Taliban.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×