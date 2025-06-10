Eight killed, several injured in attack on school in Austrian city of Graz

At least eight people were killed in an attack on a school in the Austrian city of Graz and several others were injured, Austrian media including tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

Citing local police, Austrian state media ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers. It said the suspected perpetrator, reportedly a pupil, is believed to have killed himself, reported Reuters.

The ORF building is currently being evacuated.

Special forces rushed, helicopter deployed Special forces rushed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school following an emergency call at 10 a.m., prompting a swift and heavy response. Police said on social network X about an hour later that the deployment was still ongoing and that it involved a helicopter, reported The Associated Press.