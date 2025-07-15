Five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, appear before Supreme Court over remarks ‘ridiculing’ disabled

India's Got Latent host Samay Raina and four other social media influencers appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday over a case regarding mocking disabled people.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted the presence of social media influencers and instructed them to submit their responses to the petition.

Additionally, the bench asked them to appear again in person on the next hearing date of the case.

Apart from Samay, the SC summoned Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, also known as Sonali Aditya Desai, and Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar. The top court, however, granted Sonali Thakkar permission to appear virtually at the next hearing because of a health issue.

The bench stated that social media influencers must file their replies within two weeks, and no further extension will be granted. It also warned that their absence at the next hearing will be taken seriously.

The Supreme Court instructed Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, to draft social media guidelines that balance freedom of speech and expression with the rights and responsibilities of others.

It stated that one person's freedom should not infringe on the rights of others and highlighted that the most challenging aspect is the enforceability of these guidelines.

On May 5, the Supreme Court instructed five social media influencers to appear before it or face coercive measures, following a plea that accused them of ridiculing individuals with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, as well as others with disabilities, on their show.

