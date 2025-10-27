Flash flood hits Florida: Viral videos from Boca Raton, Eustis show submerged roads as heavy rain pounds Lake County

Florida is reeling with devastating flash floods after heavy rain pounded Lake County on Sunday, October 26. Around 15 to 18 inches of rainfall was reported in several places which caused massive flash flood.

Videos surfaced from Pine Meadows, Boca Raton and Eustis showing massive flooding, with cars submerged in rainwaters. Here's a video from Pine Meadows:

City of Boco Raton in a post on X stated, “The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for our area. Please stay indoors if possible and do not drive or walk through flooded roads. If you become stranded in rising water, please call Boca Raton Police Department's non-emergency number: 561-368-6201. Turn around, don’t drown. Stay safe and stay tuned to local weather updates for changing conditions.”

On Sunday, vehicles struggled to wade through flood waters at federal highway in Boca Raton.

In a weather advisory, NWS Miami had warned of hazardous marine and beach conditions, including high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory for the Atlantic beaches.

A flash flooding emergency was issued for Lake County for October 27 until 1:00 AM. This warning came after several inches of rain was recorded over in a few hours, officials said.

NWS Melbourne warned about a flash flood emergency in Eustis and Mount Dora. In a post on X on late Sunday night, it stated, “This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!”

In an 11:47 PM weather updates NWS issued a flood advisory “for portions of Lake, Orange, Seminole Counties until 1:15 AM EDT. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.”

According to Lake County Sheriff's Office, two sinkholes formed near East Crooked Lake Drive, near Country Club Drive in Eustis. These roadways have been closed for traffic movement, Fox News reported.

Besides this, a flash flood warning was issued for Indian River County, Brevard County. According to NWS, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses and other poor drainage and low-lying areas are more prone to flash floods.