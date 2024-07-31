Himachal Pradesh floods: A footbridge and three temporary shops were washed away in flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Tosh area of Manikaran on Tuesday morning. No loss of life reported.

A footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, an official said.

The incident took place in the Tosh area of Manikaran early on Tuesday morning and no loss of life was reported, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh said, adding that a team was sent to the spot to assess the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Kullu DC Torul S Raveesh said on Tuesday, "In the early morning hours, there was a cloudburst in Tosh village. The footbridge and 2-3 temporary shops, including a wine shop have been washed away. No loss of life has been reported. Teams have reached the spot for restoration."

"Our appeal to the people is to stay away from rivers and rivulets and do not make temporary structures near nallahs," she said.

The deputy commissioner said that construction activity is prohibited during the monsoon and strict action will be taken against anyone defying the norms.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh is likely to increase in intensity and distribution during the coming days.

"Monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution over the next 4-5 days, with widespread moderate precipitation, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning. Peak intensity is expected on July 31 and August 1," the IMD said in a press release.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur from July 29 to August 3.

Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected at one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur on July 31 and August 1.

The average minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period, according to the IMD.

The IMD warned of possible landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of the Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts.

Traffic disruptions in major cities due to waterlogging on roads, leading to increased travel time, are also anticipated.

The IMD advised providing mechanical support for horticultural crops and staking for vegetables. The weather agency also mentioned the possibility of damage to vulnerable structures and minor damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts.

There are chances of localized landslides, mudslides, landslips, mud slips, landsinks, and mudsinks.

Occasional reductions in visibility due to heavy rainfall and fog are expected. The IMD advised authorities to make provisions for draining excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation. (ANI)

