Flatmate wanted—at ₹52,000/month: Mumbai woman’s rental ad post on X sparks disbelief; ’52K for this concrete box’

Mumbai’s soaring rental prices have once again triggered heated debate, thanks to a flatmate advertisement that went viral on social media. A young tech professional, Ohshin Bhatia, recently posted on X seeking a female flatmate to share her two-bedroom apartment in Parel—a prime residential and commercial hub in the city. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the rent: RS. 52,000 per month for an unfurnished master bedroom.

Oshin’s total rent for the 2BHK flat is Rs. 1 lakh. The post included pictures of the apartment along with a caption that read, “hey guys, I’m looking for a female flatmate (to join me in 2bhk) in Parel. It’s an unfurnished master bedroom and the rent is 52k, comes with gym, jogging track and good amenities. The view is breathtaking, as it’s a higher floor. Preferably aged 20–25.”

While the view and amenities may be a draw for some, many on social media couldn’t get past the steep price for a single room—especially one that isn’t even furnished. The post quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section with disbelief, sarcasm, and broader criticism of Mumbai’s unsustainable real estate market.

One user wrote, “Mumbai’s real estate costing is actually insane. You can get a house like this in Ghaziabad for like 15–20K.” Another quipped, “Does 52K include chauffeur, butler and masseur available 24/7?” A third commenter added, “52K for this concrete box. Real estate market in India is literally a scam.”

The online reactions not only highlighted the gap between salaries and rental expectations in metros like Mumbai, but also struck a chord with countless young professionals struggling to find affordable living spaces.

With amenities often prioritized over actual space, renters are finding themselves paying exorbitant prices for what would be considered average accommodations elsewhere.