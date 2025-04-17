Flatmate wanted—at ₹52,000/month: Mumbai woman’s rental ad post on X sparks disbelief; ’52K for this concrete box’

Mumbai’s soaring rental prices have once again triggered heated debate, thanks to a flatmate advertisement that went viral on social media . A young tech professional, Ohshin Bhatia, recently posted on X seeking a female flatmate to share her two-bedroom apartment in Parel—a prime residential and commercial hub in the city. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the rent: RS. 52,000 per month for an unfurnished master bedroom.

Oshin’s total rent for the 2BHK flat is Rs. 1 lakh. The post included pictures of the apartment along with a caption that read, “hey guys, I’m looking for a female flatmate (to join me in 2bhk) in Parel. It’s an unfurnished master bedroom and the rent is 52k, comes with gym, jogging track and good amenities. The view is breathtaking, as it’s a higher floor. Preferably aged 20–25.”