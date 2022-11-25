Delhi civic polls: BJP promises 'flats for slum dwellers, free cycles, smart schools'2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- If BJP is voted to power in the MCD polls, 17,000 flats would be allotted to the slum dwellers in Delhi, the party promised
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or Delhi civic polls. The BJP has promised flats to every slum dweller in Delhi if the party is voted to power in the MCD election. A cleaner and greener Delhi has also been promised by the BJP. The BJP has also promised to bring all MCD services online within 100 days and 100 per cent garbage processing. Free cycles to meritorious girls
Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the MCD will be brought online through a mobile application. In its manifesto, the BJP has said that 17,000 flats are ready for allotment to the slum dwellers in the national capital if the saffron party is voted to power in the MCD elections 2022.
Adesh Gupta announced hundred per cent garbage in Delhi will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a cleaner Delhi. “Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses. Hundred per cent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi," he said.
"Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools wil be upgraded as smart schools by 2027," the Delhi BJP chief said, adding that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in Delhi post BJP’s win in the MCD election at ₹5 per meal.
The Delhi civic body polls will be held on December 4, while the counting of votes will take place on December 7. The MCD election result 2022 would be declared on December 7 itself.
