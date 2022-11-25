Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or Delhi civic polls. The BJP has promised flats to every slum dweller in Delhi if the party is voted to power in the MCD election. A cleaner and greener Delhi has also been promised by the BJP. The BJP has also promised to bring all MCD services online within 100 days and 100 per cent garbage processing. Free cycles to meritorious girls

