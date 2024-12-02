Delhi: As air quality remains ‘very poor,’ causing disruptions in flight operations, Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport has set up special enclosures for passengers stuck on flights due to fog, poor weather, or technical issues.

Adding new enclosures means the stranded passengers will be exempt from the standard security check-in process. Instead, a separate procedure will be implemented, enabling them to return to the Security Hold Area (SHA), stated airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

DIAL's release stated that with a direct entry to the SHA, passengers' boarding and de-boarding time would be reduced from 2.5 hours to a few minutes.

Where would the enclosures be set up As per DIAL, the enclosures would be established at all three terminals of the Delhi Airport for both domestic and international passengers. These enclosures, designed to accommodate between 55 and 120 passengers at a time, will be located at bus boarding gates and some aerobridges in Terminal 3, transfer areas in Terminal 2, and bus boarding gates in Terminal 1.

Only stranded fliers and airline crew would be allowed within the new enclosure. DIAL-operated Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily.

Security arrangements for enclosures Officials stated that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel would also be deployed at the enclosures to maintain safety and security. Private Security Agency (PSA) personnel will also check passengers' documents before entering the zones.

Delhi continues to breathe ‘poor’ air In November, passengers travelling to and from Delhi faced disruptions after a massive number of flights — around 100 in a single week — were either cancelled or diverted due to smog and poor visibility.

