Flipkart Big Savings Days sale announced: Date, time and all you need to know

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, is back with its Republic Day sales. The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from e-tailer will begin from January 15 and conclude on Jan 20, 2023. Notably, the Flipkart Plus members can access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.

During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, users can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on their purchases. Additionally, interested customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI bank cards. The company’s Pay Later offer will also be there during the sale and the e-tailer will offer gift cards up to ₹1000.

As of now, Flipkart has mentioned deals on laptops and a few electronics. The e-tailer claims to provide up to 80 percent discount on laptops. The e-tailer is also offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs, kitchen appliances and more.

Flipkart says that during its Big Savings Days sale, new deals will be provided at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM. The company will also run the Rush Hour deals which would be available until Jan 15, 2023. It will also begin the Tick Tock deals scheduled during the sale. It will provide the users with the lowest prices on products between 12PM to 10PM, as per the e-tailer.