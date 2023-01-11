Flipkart Big Savings Days sale announced: Date, time and all you need to know

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale announced: Date, time and all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 08:05 PM IST
- During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, users can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on their purchases. Additionally, interested customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI bank cards. The company’s Pay Later offer will also be there during the sale and the e-tailer will offer gift cards up to ₹1000.