Flipkart Group-owned Myntra revises commission structure to drive low-ticket sales
Sakshi Sadashiv , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 18 Jun 2025, 05:10 AM IST
Summary
The new structure appears aimed at boosting order volumes and sales frequency—especially in lower-price segments—and positions the Walmart-backed online retailer to better compete with online rivals like Meesho and Amazon.
Apparel marketplace Myntra has rolled out a revised seller fee structure, charging commissions as low as 0-1% for products priced under ₹500 in select categories like westernwear, sports apparel, and intimate garments, marking a significant departure from its earlier flat 15-16% commission, according to two sellers with direct knowledge of the development.
