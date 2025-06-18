New mantra

“E-commerce works best when small profits are made on a large number of transactions. With this move, Myntra is clearly betting that lowering commission rates will attract many more sellers, increase the number of products listed, and drive up order volumes. The idea is that even if the profit per item is low, the total gains will grow because of the higher activity on the platform. Myntra’s recent return to profitability in FY24— ₹30.9 crore after a steep loss of ₹782 crore the year before—already shows that this kind of scale-driven strategy may be starting to pay off," said Varma.