From Uber to Urban Co, uniform partner standards are coming to the platform economy giants
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 07 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The platform economy has grown by leaps and bounds, but who decides how the aggregator giants sign up and reward their partners? So far, it has been left to the platforms themselves. That may be about to change.
Online aggregators such as Uber, Swiggy, Amazon and Airbnb may soon have to follow uniform standards to sign up, assess and retain partners like drivers, delivery workers, vendors and property owners, three people familiar with the government's plans said.
