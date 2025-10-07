Sharp growth

This ecosystem has grown rapidly in India, with millions of workers depending on platforms for income and millions of consumers relying on them for convenience and choice. The ride-hailing market, led by Uber, Ola and Rapido, alone is projected to reach $8.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 12.08% to reach $14.65 billion by 2030 as per Statista, an online statistics portal. The number of users is forecast to rise to 400.37 million by 2030, with user penetration increasing from 19.2% in 2025 to 26.3% by 2030, it said. This growth underlines the scale of the gig economy and the importance of introducing standardized evaluation practices for workers and service providers.