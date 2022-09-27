Flipkart reacts to Big Billion Days sale goof-ups

Flipkart reacts to Big Billion Days sale goof-ups2 min read . 27 Sep 2022
- Flipkart has reacted after receiving a backlash over the Big Billion Days sale goof-ups
Flipkart on Tuesday reacted to the backlash it received on social media as its Big Billion Days sale goof ups started mounting. In a statement, Flipkart has said that the e-commerce company has identified the issue and has also initiated an action against the “errant party".
“Flipkart as a customer-focused organisation observes a zero-tolerance policy on all incidents that impact customer trust. It is of utmost importance to us to ensure the best possible online shopping experience for our customers," Flipkart said.
Flipkart recently found itself in a soup after some of the e-commerce company’s customers complained that they did not receive the products that they ordered online during the Big Billion Days sale on the website.
In one such case, a customer ordered a laptop for his father but to his utter shock, he received a few Ghadi detergent bars. Reacting to the incident, Flipkart said while it was an ‘open box delivery' option, the customer received the item without checking it.
The customer, identified as Yashaswi Sharma, said in a LinkedIn post that his father’s mistake was that he was not aware of the ‘open-box delivery’ concept. The option requires the customer to open the package before the delivery agent, give an OTP only after inspecting the order.
Yashaswi Sharma said that his father thought the OTP was to be given to the delivery agent after the package is delivered. “My father's fault is that he assumed the package - coming from a Flipkart assured seller - will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn't the delivery boy inform the receiver about open box concept before asking for OTP?" he asked.
In a statement, Flipkart said, “In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package."
“Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party," Flipkart concluded.
In another such case, a Flipkart customer, Arpit Mehrotra, received a Noise smartwatch when he had placed an order for a Apple smartwatch.
“We ordered an #applewatch in their ongoing #greatindianfestival. First our order got delayed especially after being out for delivery on 23rd September and then today it was delivered. But to our surprise it was not an apple watch but a #Noisewatch," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.
